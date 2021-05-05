WTC finals: Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme reveals 'toughest thing' for Team India

With the postponement of the Indian Premier League, all focus shifts to the World Test Championship finals that will take place between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

New Zealand, under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, became the first team to qualify for the WTC finals, whereas, India's heroics against Australia and England booked them the spot in the final showdown in the World Test Championship. With over a month remaining for the contest to take place, Kiwi all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme said that there is one factor that because headache for Team India.

"With the amount of players they've got they can cover all bases because they've got real good seam bowlers these days and gun spinner, so I think the toughest thing for them is going to be picking the XI," the ICC tweeted quoting the all-rounder.

The last time these two juggernauts clashed in Test cricket, New Zealand registered a clean sweep (2-0) against Team India.

Team India have plenty of options on the bench and would want to bring up the best possible XI against New Zealand to redeem themselves for the semifinals exit at WC 2019 and the disappointing loss in the Test series. Key players like Ravindra Jadeja, who missed out on the Test series against England, will be returning to the side to bolster Team India's hopes.