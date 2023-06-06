WTC Final: Australia rope in Andy Flower as consultant ahead of crucial India and England showdowns

Australia have landed the services of former England coach Andy Flower on a consultancy basis on the eve of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Oval in London. The WTC final which will start on Wednesday, June 7 will see Flower share the dressing room with Aussie skipper Pat Cummins and co while Andrew McDonald will continue his role as the head coach. Flower holds a good reputation for helping English Test cricket grow and helped England beat Australia three times in his five-year stint. Flower in Aussie ranks "[He brings] experience over here, first of all, and knows these conditions really well. Hopefully, he knows the opposition, so if he can give us one little bit of insight into playing in England that we haven't thought about then it's worth it,” Cummins said.

"I think Andrew [McDonald] has worked with him quite a bit, and you've seen us over the years bring in different people at different times. We're pretty lucky to have someone as experienced as Andy."

Flower’s inclusion in the Australian team will come as a huge boost for them having helped England win the ashes in 2009, 2010-11, and 2013. The 2010-11 Ashes win was the last time the holy grail was won away from home. Flower was the man at the helm for the English side on that occasion. He parted company with England after the 2013-14 Ashes when England lost 0-5.

It is also interesting to know that Flower is still contracted to English Cricket Board, having led Trent Rockets to the Hundred title in 2022. Unlike other domestic leagues in the world, the franchises in England are governed by the central board and have therefore kept Flower in their payroll.

Flower’s experience could also come as a vital tool for Australia in the WTC final where India and Australia will meet on Wednesday. Knowing English conditions can give an added advantage to Australia while India are struggling with injuries.

When is the WTC final? The WTC final will start on Wednesday, June 7 at the iconic Oval Stadium in London, with an opportunity for India to win a Grand Slam of ICC titles. As things stand, the WTC trophy remains the only piece missing from the puzzle. India won the ODI World Cup in 1983 and 2011, while they lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007 and won the Champions Trophy in 2000 and 2013.

