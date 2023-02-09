WPL Auction 2023 3 days to go: Check full players list, base price, list, venue, date, time & Live Streaming

WPL auction 2023: The Women's Premier League auction is in three days, as the official date for the WPL auction 2023 is February 13. Earlier, people were least interested in Women's Cricket. However, with changing times and more tournaments, Women's Cricket is rising. After the Women's T20 and U-19 World Championships, cricket fans are excited about the Women's Premier League 2023. The auction for the WPL will take place after three days, on Monday, February 13, at 02:30 PM IST. The venue for the WPL auction 2023 is the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Furthermore, the number of players going under the hammer is 409, with Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur keeping themselves in the highest reserved price for ₹50 lakhs.

The WPL auction 2023 will divide the players into five teams for the Women's Premiere League. According to the sources, there are 90 slots for the players in the WPL auction 2023. Moreover, the WPL auction 2023 has reserved 30 seats for the overseas players.

What are the names of teams participating in WPL auction 2023?

The Women's Premier team names are not out yet. However, a total of five teams will sit for the WPL auction 2023. Among them, the IPL owners of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals own three teams. Moreover, Capital Global Holding has a team named after Lucknow. The Adani Sportsline also has a team in the WPL auction 2023.

What is date, time & venue for WPL auction 2023?

The date for the auction of the Women's Premier League is February 13, 2023. The WPL auction 2023 will commence at 02:30 PM on Monday at the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Who are top players to go under hammer for WPL auction 2023?

Each team has a purse of ₹12 crores and can buy a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18. Twenty-four players have registered under the highest reserved price bracket of ₹50 lakhs. The top players list includes Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh from India. Some overseas players in the highest bracket list are Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Ellyse Perry, and Meg Lanning.