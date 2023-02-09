ugc_banner

WPL Auction 2023 3 days to go: Check full players list, base price, list, venue, date, time & Live Streaming

Mumbai, MaharashtraEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Feb 09, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

The Women's Premier team names are not out yet. However, a total of five teams will sit for the WPL auction. Photograph:(Others)

WPL auction 2023: The Women's Premier League auction is in three days, as the official date for the WPL auction is February 13, 2023.

WPL auction 2023: The Women's Premier League auction is in three days, as the official date for the WPL auction 2023 is February 13. Earlier, people were least interested in Women's Cricket. However, with changing times and more tournaments, Women's Cricket is rising. After the Women's T20 and U-19 World Championships, cricket fans are excited about the Women's Premier League 2023. The auction for the WPL will take place after three days, on Monday, February 13, at 02:30 PM IST. The venue for the WPL auction 2023 is the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Furthermore, the number of players going under the hammer is 409, with Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur keeping themselves in the highest reserved price for ₹50 lakhs. 

The WPL auction 2023 will divide the players into five teams for the Women's Premiere League. According to the sources, there are 90 slots for the players in the WPL auction 2023. Moreover, the WPL auction 2023 has reserved 30 seats for the overseas players. 

What are the names of teams participating in WPL auction 2023?

The Women's Premier team names are not out yet. However, a total of five teams will sit for the WPL auction 2023. Among them, the IPL owners of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals own three teams. Moreover, Capital Global Holding has a team named after Lucknow. The Adani Sportsline also has a team in the WPL auction 2023.

What is date, time & venue for WPL auction 2023?

The date for the auction of the Women's Premier League is February 13, 2023. The WPL auction 2023 will commence at 02:30 PM on Monday at the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai, Maharashtra. 

Who are top players to go under hammer for WPL auction 2023?

Each team has a purse of ₹12 crores and can buy a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18. Twenty-four players have registered under the highest reserved price bracket of ₹50 lakhs. The top players list includes Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh from India. Some overseas players in the highest bracket list are Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Ellyse Perry, and Meg Lanning. 

List Sr. No. First Name Surname Country Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
1 Sophie Devine New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
2 Sophie Ecclestone England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
3 Ashleigh Gardner Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
4 Harmanpreet Kaur India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
5 Smriti Mandhana India BATTER Capped 50
6 Hayley Matthews West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
7 Ellyse Perry Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
8 Shabnim Ismail South Africa BOWLER Capped 40
9 Amelia Kerr New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
10 Tahlia Mcgrath Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
11 Beth Mooney Australia WICKETKEEPER Capped 40
12 Natalie Sciver England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
13 Deepti Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
14 Renuka Singh India BOWLER Capped 50
15 Suzie Bates New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
16 Tammy Beaumont England BATTER Capped 30
17 Tazmin Brits South Africa BATTER Capped 30
18 Sophia Dunkley England BATTER Capped 30
19 Meg Lanning Australia BATTER Capped 50
20 Jemimah Rodrigues India BATTER Capped 50
21 Shafali Verma India BATTER Capped 50
22 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa BATTER Capped 30
23 Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
24 Harleen Deol India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
25 Deandra Dottin West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
26 Heather Knight England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
27 Suné Luus South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
28 Annabel Sutherland Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
29 Pooja Vastrakar India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
30 Dani Wyatt England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
31 Bernadine Bezuidenhout New Zealand WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
32 Taniyaa Bhatia India WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
33 Yastika Bhatia India WICKETKEEPER Capped 40
34 Richa Ghosh India WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
35 Alyssa Healy Australia WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
36 Amy Jones England WICKETKEEPER Capped 40
37 Anushka Sanjeewani Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
38 Sushma Verma India WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
39 Jahanara Alam Bangladesh BOWLER Capped 30
40 Shamilia Connell West Indies BOWLER Capped 30
41 Freya Davies England BOWLER Capped 30
42 Ayabonga Khaka South Africa BOWLER Capped 30
43 Anjali Sarvani India BOWLER Capped 30
44 Megan Schutt Australia BOWLER Capped 40
45 Shakera Selman West Indies BOWLER Capped 30
46 Lea Tahuhu New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30
47 Afy Fletcher West Indies BOWLER Capped 30
48 Rajeshwari Gayakwad India BOWLER Capped 40
49 Sarah Glenn England BOWLER Capped 30
50 Fran Jonas New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30
51 Alana King Australia BOWLER Capped 40
52 Nonkululeko Mlaba South Africa BOWLER Capped 30
53 Inoka Ranaweera Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30
54 Poonam Yadav India BOWLER Capped 30
55 Nadine De Klerk South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
56 Jess Jonassen Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
57 Marizanne Kapp South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
58 Leigh Kasperek New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
59 Salma Khatun Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
60 Shikha Pandey India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
61 Sneh Rana India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
62 Radha Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
63 Hrishita Basu India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
64 Parshavi Chopra India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
65 Archana Devi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
66 Mannat Kashyap India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
67 Titas Sadhu India BOWLER Uncapped 10
68 Grace Scrivens England ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
69 Shweta Sehrawat India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
70 Soumya Tiwari India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
71 G. Trisha India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
72 Shorna Akter Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
73 Najla C M C India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
74 Hurley Gala India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
75 Sonia Mendhiya India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
76 Falak Naz India BOWLER Uncapped 10
77 Shabnam Shakil India BOWLER Uncapped 10
78 Shikha Shalot India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
79 Sonam Yadav India BOWLER Uncapped 10
80 S. Yashasri India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
81 Phoebe Litchfield Australia BATTER Capped 40
82 Elyse Jayne Villani Australia BATTER Capped 30
83 Maia Bouchier England BATTER Capped 30
84 Sneha Deepthi India BATTER Capped 30
85 Latika Kumari India BATTER Capped 30
86 Priya Punia India BATTER Capped 40
87 Kiran Navgire India BATTER Capped 30
88 Madhuri Meheta India BATTER Capped 30
89 Sabbineni Meghana India BATTER Capped 30
90 Mona Meshram India BATTER Capped 30
91 Bharti Fulmali India BATTER Capped 30
92 Amy Hunter Ireland BATTER Capped 30
93 Gaby Lewis Ireland BATTER Capped 30
94 Samantha Barriball New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
95 Rebecca Burns New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
96 Lauren Down New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
97 Maddy Green New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
98 Felicity Leydon Davis New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
99 Thamsyn Newton New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
100 Mignon Du Preez South Africa BATTER Capped 40
101 Nilakshi De Silva Sri Lanka BATTER Capped 30
102 Vishmi Gunarathne Sri Lanka BATTER Capped 30
103 Harshitha Samarawickrama Sri Lanka BATTER Capped 30
104 Trishan Holder West Indies BATTER Capped 30
105 Kyshona Knight West Indies BATTER Capped 40
106 Sharne Mayers Zimbabwe BATTER Capped 30
107 Chipo Mugeri Tiripano Zimbabwe BATTER Capped 30
108 Mary-Anne Musonda Zimbabwe BATTER Capped 30
109 Nigar Sultana Bangladesh WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
110 Lauren Winfield-Hill England WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
111 Nuzhat Parween India WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
112 Mary Waldron Ireland WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
113 Sinalo Jafta South Africa WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
114 Lizelle Lee South Africa WICKETKEEPER Capped 40
115 Hasini Perera Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
116 Reniece Boyce West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 40
117 Shemaine Campbelle West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
118 Britney Cooper West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
119 Kycia Knight West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
120 Natasha Mclean West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 40
121 Rashada Williams West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
122 Modester Mupachikwa Zimbabwe WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
123 Erin Burns Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
124 Nicola Carey Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
125 Sarah Coyte Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
126 Hannah Darlington Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
127 Kim Garth Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
128 Heather Graham Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
129 Grace Harris Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
130 Georgia Wareham Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
131 Amanda-Jade Wellington Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
132 Rumana Ahmed Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
133 Nahida Akter Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
134 Lata Mondol Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
135 Ritu Moni Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
136 Sobhana Mostary Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
137 Katherine Brunt England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
138 Alice Capsey England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
139 Kate Cross England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
140 Alice Davidson Richards England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
141 Katie George England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
142 Emma Lamb England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
143 Bryony Smith England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
144 Isabelle Wong England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
145 Sukanya Parida India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
146 Mansi Joshi India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
147 Punam Raut India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
148 Simran Bahadur India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
149 Ayushi Soni India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
150 Neha Tanwar India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
151 Soni Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
152 Anuja Patil India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
153 Shubhlakshmi Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
154 Veda Krishnamurthy India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
155 Challuru Prathyusha India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
156 Devika Vaidya India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
157 Amanjot Kaur India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
158 Dayalan Hemalatha India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
159 Swagatika Rath India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
160 Arundhati Reddy India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
161 Meghna Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
162 Thirush Kamini India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
163 Niranjana Nagarajan India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
164 Laura Delany Ireland ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
165 Arlene Kelly Ireland ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
166 Kate Ebrahim New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
167 Nensi Patel New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
168 Jessica Watkin New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
169 Anneke Bosch South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
170 Chloe Tryon South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
171 Delmi Tucker South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
172 Dané Van Niekerk South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
173 Sunette Viljoen South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
174 KavIsha Dilhari Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
175 Oshadhi Ranasinghe Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
176 Malsha Shehani Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
177 Kirbyina Alexander West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
178 Aaliyah Alleyne West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
179 Jannillea Glasgow West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
180 Chinelle Henry West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
181 Lee Ann Kirby West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
182 Chedean Nation West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
183 Stafanie Taylor West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
184 Precious Marange Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
185 Kelis Ndhlovu Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
186 Ashley Ndiraya Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
187 Josephine Nkomo Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
188 Loryn Phiri Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
189 Darcie Brown Australia BOWLER Capped 50
190 Stella Campbell Australia BOWLER Capped 30
191 Lauren Cheatle Australia BOWLER Capped 30
192 Holly Ferling Australia BOWLER Capped 30
193 Lauren Bell England BOWLER Capped 30
194 Natasha Farrant England BOWLER Capped 30
195 Monica Patel India BOWLER Capped 30
196 Jane Maguire Ireland BOWLER Capped 30
197 Hayley Jensen New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30
198 Jessica Kerr New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30
199 Molly Penfold New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30
200 Masabata Klaas South Africa BOWLER Capped 30
201 Achini Kulasuriya Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30
202 Udeshika Prabodani Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30
203 Tharika Sewwandi Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30
204 Caneisha Isaac West Indies BOWLER Capped 30
205 Audrey Mazvishaya Zimbabwe BOWLER Capped 30
206 Nomvelo Sibanda Zimbabwe BOWLER Capped 30
207 Anesu Mushangwe Australia BOWLER Capped 30
208 Charlotte Dean England BOWLER Capped 40
209 Kirstie Gordon England BOWLER Capped 30
210 Alexandra Hartley England BOWLER Capped 30
211 Linsey Smith England BOWLER Capped 30
212 Mady Villiers England BOWLER Capped 30
213 Gouher Sultana India BOWLER Capped 30
214 Ekta Bisht India BOWLER Capped 30
215 Rasanara Khan India BOWLER Capped 30
216 Preeti Bose India BOWLER Capped 30
217 Sugandika Dasanayaka Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30
218 Inoshi Fernando Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30
219 Anisa Mohammed West Indies BOWLER Capped 30
220 Karishma Ramharack West Indies BOWLER Capped 30
221 Ka Ying Chan Hongkong ALL-ROUNDER Associate 20
222 Sterre Kalis Netherland BATSMAN Associate 10
223 Natthakan Chantham Thailand BATSMAN Associate 20
224 Mahika Gaur UAE ALL-ROUNDER Associate 10
225 Vaishnave Mahesh UAE ALL-ROUNDER Associate 10
226 Esha Oza UAE ALL-ROUNDER Associate 10
227 Theertha Satish UAE WICKETKEEPER Associate 10
228 Tara Norris USA BOWLER Associate 10
229 Laura Harris Australia BATSMAN Uncapped 10
230 Katta Mahanthi Sree India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
231