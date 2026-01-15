/WPL 2026: UP Warriorz stun Mumbai Indians to open account; here’s what the captains said

UP Warriorz have finally opened their account in WPL 2026 following three successive losses, by beating former winners and star-studded Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai on Thursday (Jan 15). Led by Harleen Deol’s heroics with the bat, UP completed the run chase with 11 balls and seven wickets remaining. While UP captain Meg Lanning talked about positives from this win and feeling content about the team’s performance thus far, Mumbai’s Harmanpreet Kaur felt her team was at least 20 shy of a par first-inning score here.