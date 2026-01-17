/WPL 2026, RCB-W vs DC-W: Here's how both captains reacted after the game

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women stayed unbeaten in WPL 2026 with an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday (Jan 17). Smriti Mandhana starred with a fine 96 off 61 balls as RCB chased 167 with ten balls to spare. Earlier, their bowlers reduced Delhi to 10 for 4 in two overs. Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare struck early and put Delhi under pressure. Shafali Verma fought back with 62 and debutant Lucy Hamilton made 36 to take Delhi to 166. Mandhana and Georgia Voll then added 142 runs and made the chase easy, giving RCB their fourth straight win.

Everyone executed the plans well: Smriti Mandhana

Player of the Match and RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana praised her bowlers after the game. “It was amazing to see everyone bowling well, especially in the first three overs. Sayali and Bell did what they do best,” Smriti said at the presentation.

On stopping Shafali Verma, she added, “We wanted to get her off strike and the bowlers did that well.”

Talking about her batting, Mandhana said, “Chasing is easier because you know the target. When we lost Grace, I knew which bowlers to attack and which ones to defend. It worked.”

We will come back stronger: Jemimah Rodrigues