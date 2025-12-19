/World Tennis League: Aussie Mavericks Kites storm into final after Suresh’s stunning win over Medvedev, will lock horns against Eagles in summit clash

In a night packed with momentum swings and nervous energy, the World Tennis League delivered its most gripping contest yet. The Game Changers Falcons and the Aussie Mavericks Kites went toe-to-toe for a place in Saturday’s final, but it was India’s rising star Dhakshineswar Suresh who seized the moment. Representing the Kites, Suresh stunned Grand Slam winner Daniil Medvedev 6-4 in the concluding set, sealing his team’s dramatic surge into the championship match. The Kites, who began the day anchored to the bottom of the table, produced an astonishing turnaround to beat the Falcons 24-19 and clinch second place with 58 points. Waiting for them in the decider are the AOS Eagles, who cruised past VB Realty Hawks 22-12 to finish atop the standings with 65 points.

The evening also carried a strong emotional current, as India’s doubles legend Rohan Bopanna played what could be his final match on home soil. Teaming up with Medvedev for the Falcons, he battled Nick Kyrgios and Suresh in a high-voltage doubles duel, edging out the Kites pair 7-6. In its first edition on Indian soil, the World Tennis League has attracted marquee global names to Bengaluru. Yet, Day 3 belonged to the homegrown talent. Sumit Nagal, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and Suresh drew the loudest cheers at the SM Krishna Stadium, each delivering standout performances.

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina, tennis's fan-favorite couple, kicked off Friday’s action but found themselves competing on opposite sides in mixed doubles. Svitolina and Yuki Bhambri, representing the Hawks, edged out Monfils and Shrivalli 6-4 in a high-energy opener. India’s No. 1 singles player, Nagal, then swung the pendulum firmly in the Falcons’ favour. Playing with fierce intent, the 28-year-old overpowered Wimbledon finalist Denis Shapovalov 6-1, giving his side a crucial push.

Shrivalli, who had spent the first two days rallying her teammates from the sidelines, embraced the spotlight with poise. After a spirited mixed doubles showing, she took on Rafa Nadal Academy prodigy Maaya and dominated the contest 6-2 with crisp, fearless ball-striking. She later paired with Paula Badosa to defeat Svitolina and Maaya 6-3. Badosa, impressed by Shrivalli’s composure and firepower, didn’t hold back her praise.

“India, you have a future star here,” the Australian Open semi-finalist told the Bengaluru crowd. “She was our driving force today. From the first session we hit together, I knew she had the game.” The Kites’ push toward the final had begun earlier in the day when Marta Kostyuk overcame Magda Linette 6-4. Winning three of the four sets, the Kites leapfrogged both the Falcons and Hawks to clinch the last championship berth.

Results

AOS Eagles 22-12 VB Realty Hawks

Yuki Bhambri-Elina Svitolina (Hawks) bt Gael Monfils-Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (Eagles) 6-4; Sumit Nagal (Eagles) bt Denis Shapovalov (Hawks) 6-1; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (Eagles) bt Maaya Rajeswaran Revathi (Hawks) 6-2; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty-Paula Badosa (Eagles) bt Maaya Rajeswaran Revathi-Elina Svitolina (Hawks) 6-3

Aussie Maverick Kites 24-19 Game Changer Falcons