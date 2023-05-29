World No.1 Neeraj Chopra gets injured, pulls off from FBK Games in Hengelo

On Monday (May 29), India's superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra pulled out from the FBK Games, i.e. an annual track and field event at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadion held in Hengelo. The forthcoming tournament is set to take place early next month, on June 4.

Chopra, who recently became world number one as per the latest rankings released by World Athletics, cited that he sustained a muscle strain during his training. Thus, he will not be able to compete in Hengelo. The 25-year-old recently made a comeback during the Diamond League, in Doha, after a long layoff due to injury concerns and is once again out of action due to fitness concerns.

'I will aim to be back on the track in June'

Sharing the news with his fans on Twitter, the Olympic gold medallist Neeraj wrote, “Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury. Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success. I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June. Thank you for all your support!."