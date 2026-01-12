/WION Exclusive | 'Competing against stronger players...': India's rising paddler Naisha Rewaskar on international exposure

India’s table tennis standards have grown rapidly in recent years as the country builds towards the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan later this year. While expectations remain high from the senior players and emerging talent, young paddler Naisha Rewaskar has begun to draw attention with her steady rise. Currently competing at the WTT Youth and Feeder tournaments in Vadodara, Naisha spoke to WION’s Aditya Bhatia about her journey in table tennis and how international exposure has helped shape her game.

Naisha believes tournaments like the WTT play a key role in a young player’s development. She says, “Playing at this level helps you understand how the game is played internationally. You get to compete against stronger players, and that shows you where you need to improve. It also helps build fighting spirit and confidence.”

She added that watching matches at international events has helped her to learn and adapt faster. With India set to host the Commonwealth Games in the coming years, Naisha is confident about pushing for a place in the national camp. “I am working hard and I believe I can make it,” she said.

Off the table, Naisha credits her parents for their constant support. She says the sport brings her happiness and keeps her motivated. “Table tennis is my life. Whenever I play, it makes me happy. My parents support me a lot, both in sport and studies,” she said.

One of the most memorable moments of her career came when she won her first national gold medal after losing four finals. She expressed that, “That win first gold was a turning point for her. After that, she went on to win three more gold medals in a row".

Naisha is currently studying in Class 9 through open schooling, which allows her to balance academics with travel and training. She plans to appear for her Class 10 exams over the next year. She says that her parents ensure she keeps up with her studies even during tournaments. Mathematics, she adds with a smile, is her favourite subject.