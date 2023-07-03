Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming: How & Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 tennis matches LIVE on TV & mobile

The third Grand Slam event of 2023 Wimbledon will kickstart on Monday in London. Some of the biggest stars of the tennis world will compete at the SW19. Novak Djokovic will bid for a fifth consecutive title and eighth at the Centre Court to match Roger Federer's record. Moreover, Carlos Alcaraz, World Number 1, will have to navigate himself through the final. As Rafael Nadal is out, the only thing between Djokovic and his records is the top-seeded player Alcaraz. The two players have locked horns at the French Open semi-finals in June, where Djokovic emerged victorious. However, Alcaraz defeated Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid semi-final in 2022 in Spain.

Reigning champion, Elena Rybakina, will open play on Tuesday against America's Shelby Rogers. Rybakina won her first Slam trophy at the All England Club last year. World Number 1, Iga Swiatek, will debut at Wimbledon on Monday against Zhu Lin. Banned by the All England Club because Russia attacked Ukraine with the help of Belarus in February 2022, players from Russia and Belarus will be back for Wimbledon in 2023. However, as the war continues, the tournament has reversed its course. Venus Williams, the five-time Wimbledon singles champion, will play against Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Elina Svotolina in the opening round. Both of them are wild-card entries.

Ankita Raina is the only Indian tennis player to participate in Wimbledon 2023 singles competition. Rohan Bopanna will team with Australia's Mattew Ebden in men's doubles. India's tennis ace, Sania Mirza, might participate in the Ladies Legends Invitation Doubles event with Great Britain's Johanna Konta.

The live telecast of all Wimbledon 2023 tennis matches will be available in India. Wimbledon 2023, the only Grand Slam of the year played on grass courts, will end on July 16. Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming Details When will Wimbledon 2023 start?

The Wimbledon 2023 will begin on Monday, July 3, and end on Sunday, July 16.

Where will Wimbledon 2023 take place?

The venue for Wimbledon 2023 is the All England Club, SW19, London.

What time will Wimbledon 2023 start?

The Wimbledon 2023 will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch Wimbledon 2023 in India?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Select HD TV channels will telecast the Wimbledon tennis matches live in India.

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 live in India for free?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast all the matches of Wimbledon 2023 live on their app and website. However, one needs a subscription to watch the event. If you don't have a subscription, you can choose a mobile recharge plan that gives free access to Disney+ Hotstar.

(With inputs from agencies)