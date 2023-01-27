Who was Jessie Lemonier? What is the cause of his death? Know all details about the 25-year-old NFL star

Jessie Lemonier, former Detroit Lions linebacker, has died at the age of 25. The National Football League (NFL) announced this news on Twitter. He was seen playing for Detroit Lions in seven matches of the 2021-22 season. He was due to turn 26 on Tuesday. As per media reports, he was also expecting a child with his girlfriend. As soon as the news surfaced on the internet, people started searching about the cause of Jessie Lemonier’s death. Some are even linking his death with his vaccination status, while others speculated he committed suicide. However, officially it’s still unclear what caused the 25-year-old NFL star to lose his life.

Cause of death: Know how Jessie Lemonier died

Jessie Lemonier’s death cause has not been revealed so far! His family, friends and team professionals have not made the cause of his death public. But social media is rife with rumours that he could have died because of getting inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine. However, Jessie Lemonier never made his vaccination status public. Some users also speculated on the basis of this tweet that Jessie Lemonier might have committed suicide. However, until his family, friends or agents speak up to provide more details, people can only speculate about the cause of his death.

My brother man. 💔💔 We came in to the league together had to battle through everything rookie year to get where we are. You were always filled with life bro. I LOVE YOU BRO! Please check up on your people. PLEASE pic.twitter.com/v4eD1qAjil — Fehoko Show (@breidenfehoko4) January 26, 2023 ×

Jessie Lemonier's career details

In 2021, Lemonier played for the Lions for one season. Linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard praised Lemonier's progress and growth at that time. He played college football for Liberty before entering the NFL, and the Los Angeles Chargers initially signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020. He participated in six games and made two tackles for the team.

He had opportunities with the XFL and USFL in 2022 but also spent some time with the Arizona Cardinals over the summer. He chose to participate in the USFL. He initially signed with the Houston Gamblers but was then traded to the Birmingham Stallions, where he was due to start playing in April.

Reactions to Jessie Lemonier’s death

Detroit Lions released a statement on Twitter expressing their distress over the death of Jessie Lemonier. The team wrote, “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of our former Detroit Lions player Jessie Lemonier." The statement added, “Jessie was a model teammate and a wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."