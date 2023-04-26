Who is Valentin Castellanos? All you need to know about Girona's star who scored four goals vs Real Madrid

In the La Liga battle between Real Madrid and Girona, Valetin Taty Castellanos made heads turn as he found the back of the net on four instances. His incredible four goals helped Girona thrash champions Real Madrid 4-2 in the La Liga fixture, on Tuesday (April 25), and brought table-toppers Barcelona closer to the trophy.

Castellanos was over the moon following his memorable run versus Madrid. After the game, he opined, "It was a dream night, we had a great game against one of the best teams in the world, it was a dream night."

"I never imagined this, (I'm) enjoying it with our fans, with the people who have sent me support -- my family, people in Argentina, they are always supporting me and that's fundamental," he added.

Who is Valentin Taty Castellanos? All you need to know about the Argentine youngster

The 24-year-old is on loan from MLS side New York City FC. It is to be noted that he is Girona's top-scorer this season, with a dozen goals along with one assist. Thus, Castellanos is already an integral part of the team.

The youngster commenced his career in the top flight of Chilean football for Club Universidad de Chile and soon joined NYCFC on loan in 2018. In 2019, he made a permanent move to the MLS team.

Castellanos rose to the occasion and finished as the MLS Golden Boot awardee in the 2021-22 season after striking a whopping 19 goals. The Argentine showed that he does not bog down by big occasions as he scored in all of the team's Playoff Cup outings; helping them clinch the MLS Cup trophy.

Castellanos has become the first player after Poland's Robert Lewandowski to score four goals in a single game versus Los Blancos. The Polish striker achieved the feat in Borussia Dortmund's 4-1 victory over Real Madrid, in 2013, in the first leg of the 2012-13 Champions League semifinals. In fact, he is the first-ever to score four goals versus Real Madrid in a La Liga face-off. The last time this happened was way back in 1947. Back then, Esteban Echavarria struck five goals for Real Oviedo.