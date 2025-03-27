Yankees vs Brewers MLB Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers will raise the curtains for Major League Baseball (MLB 2025) season as the two meet at the Yankee Stadium in New York. Eyeing a perfect start, both Yankees and Brewers will be determined to make the perfect start on Thursday (Mar 27) in the first head-to-head meeting of the season. Ahead of the clash between the Yankees and Brewers, here are all the details, including live streaming and others.

Advertisment

How to Watch Yankees vs Brewers Live Broadcast TV Channel in India?

The Yankees vs Brewers MLB contest will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Yankees vs Brewers Live on App in India?

Advertisment

The Yankees vs Brewers MLB contest will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and website on paid subscription in India.

How to Watch Yankees vs Brewers Live Broadcast TV Channel in USA?

The Yankees vs Brewers MLB contest will be on air across ESPN, FOX, Apple TV+ (for exclusive streaming games).

Advertisment

How to Watch Yankees vs Brewers Live on App in USA?

An MLB.TV subscription is a great way to catch all your favorite teams' out-of-market games live. You can subscribe to just get access to your team's games starting at $20/month (although that isn't an option for every team), or upgrade to get games from all the teams (that aren't blacked out) starting at $30/month or $150 for the year.

Yankees vs Brewers Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently no free live streaming is available for Yankees vs Brewers MLB match in India.

Yankees vs Brewers Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently no free live streaming is available for Yankees vs Brewers MLB match in USA.

ALSO READ | [Updated] IPL 2025 Points Table: Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

Yankees vs Brewers MLB Game Today Date and Time:

Game Details

Date : Thursday, March 27

: Thursday, March 27 Time : 2:45 PM ET (12:35 AM IST)

: 2:45 PM ET (12:35 AM IST) Venue: Yankee Stadium in New York

Yankees vs Brewers prediction

Brewers 5, Yankees 4

Yankees vs. Brewers Head to Head

Total Matches: 59

Yankees Win: 37

Brewers Win: 22

Yankees Player Insights

Last season, Aaron Judge had a .322 batting average with 58 home runs and 144 RBI.

Cody Bellinger collected 137 hits, posted an OBP of .325, and a .426 SLG.

Brewers Player Insights

William Contreras had a batting average of .281 with 92 runs batted in last season.

Jackson Chourio had 29 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks while batting .275.