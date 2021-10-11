'We are looking at her as a leader': Ramesh Powar feels Smriti Mandhana can be future captain of India

Ramesh Powar, the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team, is certain that star opener Smriti Mandhana would lead the team in the future. Powar, on the other hand, stated that the management will not rush the decision.

"We are looking at her (Smriti ) as a leader as always. She is the vice-captain for the side. At some point, she will lead this. I don`t know the format right now, BCCI and selectors will get to decide the next course of action," Powar stated after India lost the third and final T20I against Australia on Sunday.

At some point, we have to address the talks around future leader shop but after World Cup, we will decide what is happening. We will not hurry it up and we will give it a good thought and then we will decide what is happening," he said.

"She inspires a lot of younger players in the team. Obviously, we will rate her highly. The way she batted in Test was amazing, especially under lights.” Powar praised the T20 vice-captain, saying, “We knew she would come good."

Powar had hoped for consistency from Mandhana throughout the years, and the Maharashtra batter is finally showing hints of what may be a norm in the future.

"One season (of consistency), she will be a different player. She gets lots of game time playing in leagues across the world. And it become an advantage as in India you don't get so much of game time."