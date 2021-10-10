Harmanpreet Kaur 'excited' to play in WBBL says, 'great opportunity for us to grow as team'

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India's T20 cricket squad, is "very excited" to participate in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), which will begin on October 14. The Indian skipper was speaking after the visitors' Australia tour came to an end with a 14-run loss in the third and final T20I at the Metricon Stadium in Carrara on Sunday. The multi-format series was won by Australia 11-5.

During the post-match press conference, Kaur said: "The result wasn't in our favour but Pooja Vastrakar did really well throughout the tournament, Richa Ghosh took a lot of responsibility, we can take a lot of positives from this and we are on the right track. We have shown our performance day by day, whenever we get an opportunity, we need to prove ourselves and that's what we did throughout this tour. Should thank the support staff for supporting us and whenever we needed them, they were there for us."

"I'm very excited [on playing the WBBL] and it is a great opportunity for us to grow as a team. If we can get those games before an international tournament, it will be very good for us," she further said.

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) announced a revised 59-game schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday, reiterating Australian Cricket's commitment to making cricket the top sport for women and girls. The regular season of the WBBL|07 will take place in Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, and Western Australia. The WBBL|07 Finals Series venues are yet to be determined. The matches will take place on November 24, 25, and 27.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian captain, will play for the Melbourne Renegades in the 2018 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Last Month Melbourne Renegades' Twitter handle has posted her video where she showed her eagerness to play in the League.