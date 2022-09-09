WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's 88.44 m throw as he becomes first Indian to win Diamond League finals title

Neeraj Chopra has been on a roll in the 2022 season. Since his historic gold at Tokyo Olympics last year, there has been no stopping the 24-year-old. The youngster won silver at the Paavo Nurmi Games, Stockholm Diamond League, became the first-ever Indian track-and-field athlete to clinch a silver medal in the IAAF World Championships before adding another feather to his illustrious cap by now becoming the first ever from the country to win the Diamond League Finals title with a historic throw of 88.44m.

Competing with some of the best, Neeraj was far ahead of all his competitors who failed to get past his mark in six attempts. The superstar athlete kicked off the competition with a foul and followed it up with throws of 88.44m, 88.00 m, 86.11 m, 87.00 m, and 83.60 m, respectively. Here's the video of his victorious throw:

Golds,Silvers done, he gifts a 24-carat Diamond 💎 this time to the nation 🇮🇳🤩



Ladies & Gentlemen, salute the great #NeerajChopra for winning #DiamondLeague finals at #ZurichDL with 88.44m throw.



FIRST INDIAN🇮🇳 AGAIN🫵🏻#indianathletics 🔝



As soon as he threw the javelin, Neeraj roared in delight -- which has become his trademark since last year's Olympic gold -- as he knew he pulled off a stunning throw.

Neeraj's rise has been inspiring, to say the least. He is now an Olympic champion, World Championships silver medallist as well as a Diamond League winner; achieving all this in just a span of 13 months. His consistency is evident from the fact that he has produced as many as six 88m-plus throws six times this season.

The Diamond League Finals is one of the most premier tournaments outside the Olympics and the World Championships. In his third appearance in the Diamond League Finals -- after finishing seventh and fourth, respectively -- Neeraj has made the most of his top form by ending first this time around. In this way, he also ended his international season with another stunning performance. His only blip came in the form of a groin injury which ruled him out of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition. Given his form, it can be said that Neeraj would have ensured a podium finish at Birmingham 2022 as well.