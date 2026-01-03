/WATCH: Hardik Pandya smashes five sixes in an over to reach maiden List A hundred

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya lit up the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a breathtaking maiden List A century, smashing five sixes in a single over as he powered Baroda to a strong total against Vidarbha.

Coming in when his team was in serious trouble, Pandya produced a knock that reminded everyone why he remains one of India’s most dangerous all-rounders. Batting at No. 7, the Baroda skipper turned the game with a mix of calm singles and explosive strokeplay at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Baroda were reeling at 71 for five after 20 overs when Pandya walked in. With wickets falling around him, he started cautiously, focusing on strike rotation and building partnerships. His first phase was all about survival and control, and he reached his half-century in 44 balls without taking many risks.

5 sixes in 39th over

Once set, Pandya shifted gears in trademark fashion. What followed was a stunning display of power-hitting. He brought up his century in just 68 balls, and the highlight came in the 39th over when he hammered 34 runs off it, smashing five sixes and a four. The over completely changed the momentum of the innings and left the Vidarbha bowlers searching for answers.

Pandya eventually finished with a superb 133 off 92 balls, an innings graced with 11 sixes and eight fours. Thanks largely to his knock, Baroda posted a competitive 293 for 50 overs, despite the rest of the batting order struggling. None of the other Baroda batters managed to cross the 30-run mark.

For Vidarbha, Yash Thakur was the standout with the ball, picking up four wickets, while Nachiket Bhute and Parth Rekhade claimed two each. However, their efforts were overshadowed by Pandya’s late assault.

This match marked Pandya’s first appearance for Baroda this season, and he made it count in style. The hundred was also his first in List A cricket, coming after more than a decade in the format. Overall, Pandya has now scored over 2,300 List A runs and taken 110 wickets, underlining his value as a genuine match-winner.