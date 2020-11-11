Watch: 'Greatest golf shot of all-time' - Jon Rahm skips to a hole-in-one at Masters

Professional golfers are really good and Jon Rahm’s ridiculous shot at Augusta on Tuesday once again proves that. Rahm arguably pulled off one of the greatest shots of all time when it comes to golf as social media went crazy over the viral video.

Over the years, it has been a tradition to skip your shot off the water on No. 16 during practice rounds. While many would simply send their shots sinking into a pond, Rahm turned the pond to his advantage and pulled off a magical stroke, which left everyone stunned with many calling it ‘the greatest golf shots of all time’. Rahm skipped his shot off the water for a hole-on-one.

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020 ×

One of the craziest holes-in-one ever. 😱@JonRahmPGA skipped in an ace ... on his birthday. 🎈pic.twitter.com/sV5qhF5CQe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 10, 2020 ×

Two hole-in-one’s in two days - Happy Birthday to me! https://t.co/66dxOr47T7 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) November 10, 2020 ×

“Yeah, pretty nice birthday present,” said Rahm, who turned 26 on Tuesday. “Can’t complain. Hit my normal tee shot to two feet and then skipped it and made it, which is the craziest thing, the second hole-in-one of the week.”

It was Rahm’s second ace this week after he made a hole-in-one on the fourth hole on Monday.

“Well, yesterday it was on 4, I hit a 5 iron, and we didn’t know it went in. A couple of people on the green, and we didn’t know until we basically got to the green. But the one on 16 today was visible, so very different. You don’t see people skipping it and actually hitting it on the green very often, and to make it to that back pin, clearly, we were all pretty shocked.”

However, Rahm said he isn’t counting the skip ace in his career aggregate.

“The one on 16 doesn’t really count as an ace. With the one on 4 yesterday, that’s four. Two in competition,” he said.