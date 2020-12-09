Watch - From Demba Ba's reaction to fourth official's explanation: How PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir racism row unfurled

The UEFA Champions League witnessed an unprecedented incident as players from Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir walked off the pitch amid allegations of racism by fourth officials on Tuesday.

The entire row erupted after Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo – a former Cameroon international – was shown a red card during a fierce face-off on the touchline with staff from the Turkish club appearing to accuse the officials of using a racist term.

The moment Istanbul Basaksehir's Demba Ba reports the racist abuse by the fourth official at Paris Saint-Germainpic.twitter.com/RlLAmtQUUF — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 8, 2020 ×

Television microphones picked up an agitated Webo continuously asking why the racist term was used to describe him. Star striker Demba Ba was also seen giving furious wordings to the referee.

PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir has been suspended following an alleged racist incident involving the 4th official towards Istanbul's assistant manager. pic.twitter.com/mLIkZiPK7u — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 8, 2020 ×

Even Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were seen having a chat with the match officials as the duo looked stunned by the usage of words by the fourth referee.

While many footballing stars across the world chipped in with their support on social media platforms, Turkish President Recent Tayyip Erdogan said he “strongly” condemned the incident. UEFA announced that it would open a ‘thorough investigation’ on the incident.

Temsilcimiz Başakşehir’in teknik ekibinden Pierre Webo'ya karşı sarf edilen ırkçı sözleri şiddetle kınıyor, UEFA tarafından gereken adımların atılacağına inanıyorum.



Sporda ve hayatın tüm alanlarında ırkçılığa ve ayrımcılığa kayıtsız şartsız karşıyız. #Notoracism — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) December 8, 2020 ×

This response from İstanbul Başakşehir is exactly how teams should handle racist incidents.



Leave the pitch. Don’t stand for it. The fourth official accused has now been replaced by the VAR official in their game against PSG. pic.twitter.com/Qzpm8qBFR4 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) December 8, 2020 ×

UEFA has been working strongly to kill racial discrimination from the sport and has strict sanctions against those found guilty of discrimination. “Say No To Racism” has been a go-to slogan in UEFA competitions for many years now.

While the fourth official was spotted agreeing that he used the racist term to describe Webo, there was someone, who was not spotted on the camera, saying there could have been a language issue as the fourth official was a Romanian.

This is the 4th official attempting to explain what he said in the Paris St Germain match versus Istanbul Basaksehir #PSGIBFK pic.twitter.com/NX6Geh17Gy — Brett Cullen (@iambrettcullen) December 8, 2020 ×

However, such incidents are a complete disgrace to the sport loved by billions around the world.

In a statement, UEFA confirmed the game would, "on an exceptional basis", restart from where it was stopped on Wednesday at 1755 GMT, "with a new team of match officials".

PSG, who advanced following United's loss, will claim top spot with a victory.