WATCH: Besiktas fans throw thousands of toys on the pitch for children affected by earthquake in Turkey

The Besiktas football club fans on Sunday during a match against Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig threw nearly a thousand of soft toys on the pitch for the children that got affected by the earthquake in countries like Turkey and neighbouring Syria. The match got paused at 4:17, the same time when on February 6th the first earthquake hit Turkey, that so far has taken over 50,000 lives in addition to damaging hundreds of buildings in the country.

As the count keeps on rising with each passing day, to show solidarity and morale towards the countless children who became victim of this natural disaster, the Besiktas fans organised this event called ‘This toy is my friend.’

"Our fans organised a meaningful event called 'This toy is my friend' during the match in order to give morale to the children affected by the earthquake," Besiktas said.

"The fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region."

Even before the match started, the fans applauded the search and rescue officers present at the Vodafone Stadium while the Besiktas players did warm-up in toys with the names of the cities that were largely damaged written on it.

Speaking on the same, defender Tayyib Sanuc said there are things in life that are important than football, and that he was very touched by this event organised by his fans, which he called meaningful; adding that he hopes no one ever sees a disaster like this again.

"There are more important things than football. We are going through difficult times as a country. Together we will heal the wounds. Our fans held a meaningful event - I was very touched. I hope we never experience such a disaster again," Tayyib Sanuc said.