Wahab Riaz reminds Haris Rauf of 'duty' after pacer refuses to be part of Australia Test tour

Newly appointed Pakistan men's cricket team chief selector Wahab Riaz has publicly called out fast bowler Haris Rauf after the latter refused to be part of the Test squad that will tour Australia for a three-match series.

Addressing the media in Lahore after announcing the Test squad where three uncapped players have been named in the 18-member squad, Riaz made the revelation.

“He (Rauf) gave his consent, but later he changed his mind because he was worried about his fitness and the workload. His absence will affect the team combination," said Riaz.

"We spoke to the captain and coach, and they wanted to utilise Haris Rauf as an impact player in Test cricket. We weren't demanding more than 10-12 overs a day from him, which he has done in ODIs,” he added.

The Pakistan selector said Rauf's selection was necessitated after the pacers who would have otherwise played, were sidelined due to injuries.

“Our frontline Test bowling options that bowl 140+ and can create an impact are unfit, all 3 of them. As a player when you're centrally contracted, I think you need to sacrifice in such a situation and look to play for Pakistan rather than moving back," he added.

Another controversy

Riaz reminding Rauf of his 'duties' on a public platform has given rise to another controversy at a time when Pakistan cricket is undergoing a tumultuous period after a disastrous World Cup campaign in India.

The team failed to make it to the knockouts, finishing fifth on the points table whilst losing to arch-rivals India and Afghanistan. Notably, Rauf became the most expensive bowler in World Cup history, conceding 533 runs in nine innings, whilst picking 16 wickets. The previous record was held by English spinner Adil Rashid who gave away 526 runs in the 2019 edition.

The immediate repercussion of the poor showing in the tournament was Babar Azam giving up on captaincy in all three formats.

As a desperate measure, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked all the coaches, including team director Mickey Arthur. former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who quit as the selector following allegations of conflict of interest was replaced by Wahab Riaz who is still plying his trade in the Pakistan Super League - a marquee T20 franchise tournament.

Pakistan's 18-man squad for Australia tour:



Shan Masood (c), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam ul Haq, Khurram Shehzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi