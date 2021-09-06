Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in elite list during 44-run knock vs England on Day 4 of Oval Test

Virat Kohli's century-drought continued on Day 4 of the fourth and penultimate Test between India and England, at The Oval on Sunday (September 5). While Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja resumed India's innings, from 270-3 with the lead of 171 runs, the right-hander looked in solid touch and was set for a big score when he edged one to the first slip, off Moeen Ali, to walk back for 44.

Kohli's frustrations were visible, when he entered the dressing room, as the pitch was flat and best for batting. However, the 32-year-old couldn't get past 50-run mark and make it count from thereon. Nonetheless, the Indian captain joined former stalwarts such as Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in an elite list during his 44-run knock.

Kohli joined Tendulkar and Dravid to become only the third Indian batsman to score 1,000 runs in both England and Australia.

Batting great Tendulkar had amassed 1,809 and 1,575 runs in Australia and England respectively whereas former Indian captain Dravid managed 1,143 and 1,376 in both the countries. Kohli, on the other hand, has 1352 runs so far in Australia and surpassed the 1000-run mark in England after moving to 44 in the 109th over of India's second innings.

Talking about the fourth Test, England went to stumps being well-placed at 77 for no loss in pursuit of a challenging 368-run target set by Kohli & Co. Rohit Sharma's 127 and fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara (61), Shardul Thakur (60), Rishabh Pant (50) along with valuable knocks from Kohli and KL Rahul (44 and 46 respectively) ensured India setup a mammoth target for the hosts.

However, the Indian bowlers will have to bowl really well with all three results possible on Day 5 of The Oval Test.