ugc_banner

US Open 2023: Check date, time, venue, players, live-streaming and all you need to know

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Aug 30, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

The US Open is held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, New York. (IC: US Open) Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

US Open 2023 Details: The US Open is one of the four Grand Slam Tennis tournaments which features top tennis players, here's all you need to know

US Open 2023 Details: The 2023 US Open is finally here! The biggest event featuring one of the greatest tennis players will compete in New York City, United States. The tournament began on August 28 and will continue through September 10. The US Open is one of the four Grand Slam Tennis tournaments which features top tennis players. The US Open is held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, New York.

Tuesday (Aug 29) concluded the first round of the 2023 US Open and the action continues. 

Novak Djokovic will compete against Bernabe Zapata Miralles after triumphing against Alexandre Muller while reigning champion Iga Swiatek will play Daria Saville. 

Other players involved are Frances Tiafoe, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina.

trending now

US Open 2023 Schedule Details:

First round: Aug. 28-29

Second round: Aug. 30-31

Third round: Sept. 1-2

Fourth round: Sept. 3-4

Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6

Women's singles semifinals: Sept. 7

Men's singles semifinals: Sept. 8

Women's singles final: September 9- 4 pm | 1:30 am IST

Men's singles final: September-10- 4 pm | 1:30 am IST

US Open 2023 seeded players (Men)

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Holger Rune

Jannik Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

Taylor Fritz

Frances Tiafoe

Karen Khachanov

Alexander Zverev

Alex de Minaur

Tommy Paul

Cameron Norrie

Hubert Hurkacz

Grigor Dimitrov

Francisco Cerúndolo

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Adrian Mannarino

Nicolás Jarry

Tallon Griekspoor

Dan Evans

Borna Ćorić

Christopher Eubanks

Ugo Humbert

Tomás Martín Etcheverry

Laslo Djere

US Open 2023 seeded players (Women)

Iga Świątek

Aryna Sabalenka

Jessica Pegula

Elena Rybakina

Ons Jabeur

Coco Gauff

Caroline Garcia

Markéta Vondroušová

Karolína Muchová

Petra Kvitová

Barbora Krejčíková

Daria Kasatkina

Liudmila Samsonova

Belinda Bencic

Madison Keys

Victoria Azarenka

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Jeļena Ostapenko

Donna Vekić

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Zheng Qinwen

Magda Linette

Karolína Plíšková

Elina Svitolina

Anastasia Potapova

Sorana Cîrstea

Marie Bouzková

Elise Mertens

US Open 2023 Live Streaming Details:

Countries Channels
US ESPN, ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Latin America
Middle East & North Africa  beIN Sports
East Asia CCTV Sports
South Pacific Digicel
Brazil ESPN Brazil
Euorpe Eurosport, Sky Sports
East Asia MIGU
Oceania Nine
South Asia Sony Sports Network, SPOTV
Taiwan Sportscast
Europe Dportdeutschland.TV
Australia Stan Sport
Chad, Niger, Mali, Mauritius, Democratic Republic of Congo SuperSport
Canada TSN
Japan WOWOW

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

India coach Rahul Dravid answers all 'experimenting' questions, says didn't do for sake of it

Kohli's 82* in T20 World Cup will linger in minds of Pakistan players, feels Kaif ahead of Asia Cup clash

India's chess star R. Praggnanadhaa gets rousing welcome upon return, gets rewarded by Tamil Nadu CM Stalin