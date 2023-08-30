US Open 2023: Check date, time, venue, players, live-streaming and all you need to know
US Open 2023 Details: The US Open is one of the four Grand Slam Tennis tournaments which features top tennis players, here's all you need to know
US Open 2023 Details: The US Open is one of the four Grand Slam Tennis tournaments which features top tennis players, here's all you need to know
US Open 2023 Details: The 2023 US Open is finally here! The biggest event featuring one of the greatest tennis players will compete in New York City, United States. The tournament began on August 28 and will continue through September 10. The US Open is one of the four Grand Slam Tennis tournaments which features top tennis players. The US Open is held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, New York.
Tuesday (Aug 29) concluded the first round of the 2023 US Open and the action continues.
Novak Djokovic will compete against Bernabe Zapata Miralles after triumphing against Alexandre Muller while reigning champion Iga Swiatek will play Daria Saville.
Other players involved are Frances Tiafoe, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina.
US Open 2023 Schedule Details:
First round: Aug. 28-29
Second round: Aug. 30-31
Third round: Sept. 1-2
Fourth round: Sept. 3-4
Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6
Women's singles semifinals: Sept. 7
Men's singles semifinals: Sept. 8
Women's singles final: September 9- 4 pm | 1:30 am IST
Men's singles final: September-10- 4 pm | 1:30 am IST
US Open 2023 seeded players (Men)
Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev
Holger Rune
Jannik Sinner
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Andrey Rublev
Taylor Fritz
Frances Tiafoe
Karen Khachanov
Alexander Zverev
Alex de Minaur
Tommy Paul
Cameron Norrie
Hubert Hurkacz
Grigor Dimitrov
Francisco Cerúndolo
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Adrian Mannarino
Nicolás Jarry
Tallon Griekspoor
Dan Evans
Borna Ćorić
Christopher Eubanks
Ugo Humbert
Tomás Martín Etcheverry
Laslo Djere
US Open 2023 seeded players (Women)
Iga Świątek
Aryna Sabalenka
Jessica Pegula
Elena Rybakina
Ons Jabeur
Coco Gauff
Caroline Garcia
Markéta Vondroušová
Karolína Muchová
Petra Kvitová
Barbora Krejčíková
Daria Kasatkina
Liudmila Samsonova
Belinda Bencic
Madison Keys
Victoria Azarenka
Beatriz Haddad Maia
Jeļena Ostapenko
Donna Vekić
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Zheng Qinwen
Magda Linette
Karolína Plíšková
Elina Svitolina
Anastasia Potapova
Sorana Cîrstea
Marie Bouzková
Elise Mertens
US Open 2023 Live Streaming Details:
|Countries
|Channels
|US
|ESPN, ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Latin America
|Middle East & North Africa
|beIN Sports
|East Asia
|CCTV Sports
|South Pacific
|Digicel
|Brazil
|ESPN Brazil
|Euorpe
|Eurosport, Sky Sports
|East Asia
|MIGU
|Oceania
|Nine
|South Asia
|Sony Sports Network, SPOTV
|Taiwan
|Sportscast
|Europe
|Dportdeutschland.TV
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Chad, Niger, Mali, Mauritius, Democratic Republic of Congo
|SuperSport
|Canada
|TSN
|Japan
|WOWOW
(With inputs from agencies)
