UFC 295: Pereira is new Light Heavyweight king; Aspinall wins co-main event

UFC 295 results: Alex Pereira (Brazil) is the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion after he defeated former division champion Jiri Prochazka (Czechia) by knockout in the second round. This was the main event of the fight card which was held in Madison Square Garden, New York.

In the co-main event in the Heavyweight division, Tom Aspinall (UK) defeated Russia's Sergei Pavlovich by TKO (strikes) in the first round. Aspinall is now the division's interim champion

Main event: Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka (Light Heavyweight division)

Alex Pereira has made his mark yet again in the world of combat sports. Pereira, the former UFC Middleweight champion is now the league's Light Heavyweight champion. The Brazilian is the ninth fighter in UFC's history to become a champion in two weight classes.

Pereira scored a second-round stoppage win over Jiri Prochazka. Early on in the fight, the Brazilian landed damaging leg kicks and Prochazka countered with a flashy takedown and controlled on the canvas. In the second round, Pereira stunned Prochazka with his devastating left hook in tight as Prochazka was having success and coming forward. #UFC295 Official Result: Alex Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) defeats Jiri Prochazka by TKO (strikes) at 4:08 of Round 2.



All Fight Results ⬇️: https://t.co/jS1Gv3z0gc — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 12, 2023 × As the Czech looked to wrestle back to his feet, Pereira unloaded a torrent of elbows to the temple that crumpled Prochazka, leading to the referee to stop the fight.

Pereira, a former Glory kickboxing champion in the Middleweight and Light Heavyweight divisions has quickly earned a name for himself in the world of MMA.

In his post-fight interview, the Brazilian called out his long-time rival and former UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (New Zealand) to move to Light Heavyweight.

Co-main event: Tom Aspinall vs Sergei Pavlovich (Heavyweight division)

Tom Aspinall gained a first-round victory over Sergei Pavlovich to become the interim UFC Heavyweight champion. Pavlovich landed a stiff punch first, then Aspinall braved to stand in the pocket and landed a right-left-right that got him his hand raised with the KO victory.

With this victory, Aspinall is now 7-1 in the UFC and might soon become the Heavyweight champion. Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) now has the 2nd most UFC finishes since 2020 with seven (Holland, 8). #UFC295 — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 12, 2023 × In his post-fight interview, Aspinall said, "If you ever get the chance to do something, and you're scared to do it, you should definitely do it because there's a chance it's going to pay off. I've never been as scared in my life as fighting this guy. But I've got a lot of power, too, and I believe in myself. This belt is dedicated to my father!"

Here are the results of other fights in UFC 295:

> Jéssica Andrade defeats Mackenzie Dern by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 2

> Benoît Saint Denis defeats Matt Frevola by KO (head kick and punches) at 1:31 of Round 1

> Diego Lopes defeats Pat Sabatini by TKO (strikes) at 1:30 of Round 1

> Steve Erceg (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Alessandro Costa by Unanimous Decision

> Loopy Godinez (29-28, 29-28) defeats Tabatha Ricci (30-27) by Split Decision

> Mateusz Rębecki defeats Roosevelt Roberts by verbal submission (armbar) at 3:08 of Round 1

> Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borshchev (29-28) fight to a majority draw (28-28, 28-28)

> Jared Gordon defeats Mark Madsen by TKO (strikes) at 4:42 of Round 1

> John Castaneda (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Kyung Ho Kang by Unanimous Decision

> Joshua Van (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Kevin Borjas by Unanimous Decision