UFC 289: How to watch Ultimate Fighting Championship 289 LIVE; Check Nunes vs Aldana match details

Ultimate Fighting Championship 289 will commence on June 10, 2023. The main event of the UFC 289 will be a bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. The co-event will be a lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. The venue for the UFC 289 is Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada. UFC 289 will also feature matches starring other UFC stars like Mike Malott, Adam Fugitt, Dan Ige, and Nate Landwehr. The highly-anticipated fights between Nunes and Aldana might have viewership from around the globe. Nunes and Aldana measure the same in terms of height and reach. Thus, the distance will be crucial and applying pressure would be significant for both.

UFC 289 marks the 32nd visit of the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Canada. It will also be their sixth event in Vancouver. The last UFC event in Canada was the UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje in September 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of UFC 289. UFC 289 Match Details When will UFC 289 take place?

According to the Indian Standard Time, the Ultimate Fighting Championship 289 will happen on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Where will UFC 289 take place?

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, will host UFC 289.

What time will UFC 289 start?

UFC 289 will start at 07:30 AM IST on June 11, 2023. UFC 289 Full Schedule Here's the full schedule of Ultimate Fighting Championship 2023.

UFC 289 Early Prelims

Flyweight: David Dvořák vs Stephen Erceg

Women's Strawweight: Diana Belbiţă vs Maria Oliveira

UFC 289 Prelims

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis

Women's Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs Aori Qileng

Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder

UFC 289 Main Card Events

Women's Bantamweight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush

Welterweight: Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr

Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders UFC 289 Live Streaming Details Where can I watch UFC 289 live telecast?

In India, the UFC 289 live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network. However, only the main card events will be available for live television.

How to watch UFC 289 live on mobile?

SonyLIV will broadcast the UFC 289 matches live on their app and website. You can also watch the fight on UFC's official app.