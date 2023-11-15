Toughest thing I've ever had to do: Female pool player refuses to play transgender opponent

A female pool player refused to compete against a transgender woman and walked off from the final match of the tournament.

On Saturday, Lynne Pinches packed up her cue as she refused to play her opponent, Harriet Haynes, in the Ladies Champions of Champions finals. She told Telegraph Sport, "Walking out was the toughest thing I've ever had to do in the game in my life."

The 50-year-old from Norwich has been playing the sport for 30 years. She said, "I've never conceded so much as a frame, never mind a match. It was only my fourth final, but the trophy or money meant nothing to me without fairness. That's what I said to the tournament director afterwards."

Haynes lifted the trophy by default. Pinches still received $624.54

(£500) as the tournament runner-up in the English Pool Association event.

The World Eightball Pool Federation and Ultimate Pool Group stated in a new guidance last month that "transgender and non-binary players will be able to participate in the women's series."

Pinches, who made a top 20 ranking on the Ultimate Pool Tour, said her protest was not to cause any hurt. She said, "I would never do that to embarrass anybody, but no one cares how humiliating it is for us as women."

Pinches also received an offer to have a professional spot next year. "That's the first time in my career that I'd been asked and I'd paid £200 for the spot, but when they did the U-turn, I got my money back. My trust has gone out the window," she added. Female pool player refuses to compete against transgender competitor and walks off from the match in protest. pic.twitter.com/St0989kHt8 — USConspiracies (@USConspiracies1) November 14, 2023 × More than 60 professional female pool players have created a WhatsApp group to support Lynne's protest. Alexandra Cunha ranked fifth internationally, has declared her refusal to play against transgender players in protest of recent rulings.

Several female players in the past have asked for more restrictions on transgender women competing in women's sports, claiming they have greater upper body strength, which helps them make a more impactful break.

Sharon Davies, the Olympian swimmer and campaigner for women's sports, said the pool was another example of a sport failing to put safety and fairness first. She said, "Both the UK Government and UK Sport have told sports NGBs, based on the peer-reviewed science, that they ought to prioritise safety and fairness for females first."

In the last year, athletics, cycling and swimming have all changed their policies for transgender athletes. Meanwhile, rugby has moved to protect sports for biologically-born women.

(With inputs from agencies)