Tokyo Olympics: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lose to World No.1 Indonesian duo

Indian duo Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost to World No. 1 Kevin Sukamuljo-Marcus Gideon of Indonesia.

The first game was taken by the Indonesian pair of Gideon Marcus Fernaldi and Sukamuljo Kevin Sanjaya.

Short rallies were on show in the first game. The Indian pair hit an excessive number of shots in the net.

The Indian pair began strongly against the World No.1 men's doubles however as things advanced the Indonesian dominated.

It was a promising clash, given Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had beaten World No.3 in the initial game. Nonetheless, things just went downhill for India after a toe injury to Chirag Shetty.

True to form the youthful Indian duo could coordinate with the speed of Indonesians and lost 13-21, 12-21.

Although, it is noteworthy that Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty knocked out World No. 3 to begin their Tokyo Olympics crusade.

India put on a show in the subsequent set, driving 6-3 at a certain point. However, then, at that point, Gideon and Sukamuljo went all out to take 14 points on the jog.

Indonesia have affirmed their spot in the last 16.

India need to dominate their next match to have the potential for success to qualify. They will confront Great Britain in the following match on July 27