Tokyo Olympics - 'Can we have two golds': High jumpers agree to share gold medal- watch

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim added Olympic gold to his list of medals in the men's high jump in Tokyo on Sunday (August 1) and convinced organisers to allow him to share it with his companion and opponent, Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, a golden moment that will written in history of Olympics.

Both Mutaz Essa Barshim (30) and Gianmarco Tamberi (29) finished with jumps of 2.37 meters and had no bombed attempts until they attempted to clear 2.39.

After three failures each at that height, an Olympic authority initially offered them a jump-off to choose the victor.

"Can we have two golds?" Mutaz Essa Barshim asked.

The authority gestured, and the two competitors caught hands and whooped for satisfaction.

"I look at him, he looks at me, and we know it. We just look at each other and we know, that is it, it is done. There is no need," Mutaz Essa Barshim said.

It was likewise a mutually beneficial arrangement for the Italian, who broke his lower leg days before the Rio Games in 2016.

"After my injuries, I just wanted to come back, but now I have this gold. It's incredible I dreamed of this so many times," he said.

"I was told in 2016 just before Rio there was a risk I wouldn't be able to compete anymore. It's been a long journey," he added.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus, who additionally cleared 2.37, took the bronze back home.

Barshim won bronze, later moved up to silver, at the London 2012 Games. He got another silver in Rio four years after the fact and afterward won two progressive world titles in 2017 and 2019.

His own best of 2.43m is the second-most noteworthy jump ever, behind Cuban Javier Sotomayor's world record of 2.45 set in 1993.