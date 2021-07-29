Tokyo Olympics: 63-member Australian athletics team in isolation after US pole-vaulter tests positive for COVID-19

Australia's Athletics team consisting of 63 athletes have been put under isolation after two-time reigning world champion and medal favourite American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive foe COVID-19.

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the positive result on Twitter. “We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” the USOPC tweeted.

The Australian Olympic Committee on Thursday confirmed the news and released a statement that read: "Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic team protocols."

Tokyo Olympics village has been hit with COVID-19. The organisers, on Wednesday, revealed that 16 new COVID-19 cases have emerged that were associated with the event. They confirmed that one of them were athlete.

Previously, the Tokyo Olympics organisers confirmed the first COVID infection of an athlete after competing at an event when Dutch rower Finn Florijn tested positive after finishing in his heat at the Games on Friday.

The Czech Republic, the USA, Chile, South Africa and the Netherlands are among other contingents that have been hit by COVID-19 after landing in Tokyo. The Czech Republic is inquiring into possible health safety protocol violations by its contingent after four athletes tested positive and forced withdrawals from beach volleyball and road cycling events.

The organisers are taking necessary steps to control the spread as they have mandated frequent testing, restricted movements and wearing masks by athletes. However, the athletes are allowed to briefly take off their masks on the podium for 30 seconds for a photo opportunity.