Tokyo Olympics 2020, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra's throw in men’s javelin final?

Neeraj Chopra is India's final hope to get a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. If he wins gold in Javelin, he will become India's second athlete, after Abhinav Bindra, to win an individual gold in Olympics for the country. The Indian thrower finished on top of the qualifiers round. Chopra qualified for the men's javelin final in a stunning first attempt of 86.65m on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Neeraj's biggest rival and a contender for Gold, Johannes Vetter (from Germany), qualified in his third attempt with a throw of 85.64m. Finland's Lassi Etelatalo is the third automatic qualification with a throw of 84.50m. Germany's Johannes Vetter is the only male javelin thrower in the world to have gone beyond the 90m-mark in the last 24 months. He has shown some prolific form in recent competitions and has gone past 90-mark on 18 different occasions.

Here's all you need to know about Neeraj Chopra's throw in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men’s javelin final:

What time is Neeraj Chopra's throw in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men’s javelin final?

The event is scheduled for 4:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 7. The match will be at the Olympics Stadium in Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast Neeraj Chopra's throw in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men’s javelin final?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The event can be watched at Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that Indians can also watch it on the DD National channel.

How can I stream Neeraj Chopra's throw in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men’s javelin final?

The Tokyo Olympics men’s javelin final can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app.