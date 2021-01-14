Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal crashes out in 2nd round, Kidambi Srikanth gives walkover

Indian shuttler Saia Nehwal on Thursday crashed out of the Thailand Open after losing in the second round to Busanan Ongbamrungphan. While Saina clinched the opening game of the match, the Thai shutter came back strong to win the match 23-21, 14-21, 16-21. Interestingly, it was Saina's fourth defeat on the trot against world number 12 Busanan.

Whereas former world number one Kidambi Srikanth was forced to hand a walkover to his Malaysian opponent Lee Zii Jia after pulling up his right calf muscle.

Earlier on Thursday, India's men doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also bowed out of the Thailand Open after suffering 19-21, 17-21 defeat against Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

ALSO READ: Thailand Open: India's Kidambi Srikanth left with bloodied nose after swab collection, expresses frustration

Saina and Busanan were locked in lengthy rallies but the Indian shuttler lost steam as the Busanan played some excellent drop shots. In the second game, Saina committed a few unforced errors which helped the Thai gaining an advantage in the match. Saina's struggles grew as, by the end of the third game, she had found the net a few times and even hit a few shots too long.

Saina bows out of the Thailand Open in what was a topsy turvy affair for the Olympic medallist. She had earlier tested positive for coronavirus and was placed in quarantine in a hospital. However, upon retesting it was revealed that the first report was a false positive.

Her opening match was rescheduled and despite so many hurdles, she won her first match in straight sets. But her journey in Thailand Open came to an end against Busanan.