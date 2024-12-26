Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina ready to put Goran Ivanisevic insight to test at United Cup

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina expressed confidence Thursday that her new partnership with Novak Djokovic's former coach Goran Ivanisevic will pay dividends, starting at the mixed-teams United Cup. The world number six completed a Dubai training block with the Croat before joining her Kazakhstan compatriots for the Perth leg of the 18-nation tournament, which starts the 2025 season and is also being played in Sydney.

Kazakhstan face Spain in the opening tie on Friday, with Rybakina a favourite against 54th-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The match will be the first test of her new collaboration with the 53-year-old Ivanisevic, who parted ways last season with 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

"We had a couple of weeks together, Goran's a fun guy," said Rybakina, the beaten finalist in the 2023 Australian Open. "I can't say (too) much about our work, but we had a good preparation. "Not much time has passed but I'm already getting experience from him, especially as a player, how he used to prepare. "I'm learning every day, I'm feeling much better physically and hopefully we can do well here," she said after an injury-marred 2024.

Ivanisevic came on board with Rybakina in November after Djokovic shook up his team as he hits the twilight of a remarkable career, replacing him with Andy Murray. Rybakina is looking to make up for last season's disappointment after winning three titles in her first eight tournaments before being sidelined by a back problem and illness.

The 25-year-old skipped the late-season Asian swing before she returned at the WTA Finals, where she defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka. The entire Kazakh squad are newcomers to the United Cup, now in its third edition. They bonded with a Christmas dinner and are liking their chances.

"This is my first time on a team," Rybakina said. "There are not a lot of team events so I'm hyped about this one. I hope we will have great chances. "It's nice to change the schedule a bit at the start of the year. Here you can face good players, I'm looking forward to the start."

In Friday's other tie, Brazil face China, who are without world number five Zheng Qinwen after she pulled out of the tournament saying she needed more rest ahead of the Australian Open from January 12.