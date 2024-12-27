Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep on Friday pulled out of Australian Open qualifying and a warm-up tournament in Auckland citing pain in her knee and shoulder.

The former world number one, who is working to re-establish herself after a doping ban, was handed a wildcard for qualifying at the first major of the year next month at Melbourne Park.

She was also due to play the lead-up Auckland Classic, but the 33-year-old Romanian said on Instagram her 2025 season was on hold.

"After discussing with my team at length, we agreed it is sensible to delay the start of my season," said Halep, the 2018 Melbourne runner-up.

"I will rest up and intend for my next event to be Cluj where I can't wait to play in front of the amazing Romanian fans."

Halep was suspended for doping in October 2022 and returned to the sport in March after having her ban reduced from four years to nine months.

She has denied knowingly doping.

