/Carlos Alcaraz edges past Munar to reach Queen’s Club quarters

Carlos Alcaraz is enjoying one of the best phases of his career. Just days after winning the Roland Garros 2025, the World No. 2 is back on court in winning ways. On Thursday (Jun 19), he defeated fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar in a tough match to reach the Queen’s Club quarter-finals.

Alcaraz won in sets of 6-4, 6-7, and 7-5 in a match that lasted three hours and 26 minutes. It was played on the hottest day of the year in London, making the contest even more challenging.

At one stage in the third set, Alcaraz was trailing by 2-4 and looked tired. However, having the attitude of never giving up, as seen in the French Open Final 2025, where he came back to win after his counterpart Jannik Sinner had three championship points. This time to stop cramps, he drank pickle juice between games, kept fighting, came back at 4-4, and finally won the match with a perfect lob shot.

This was Alcaraz’s second match since his big French Open win over Jannik Sinner. He made 53 unforced errors but also hit 49 winners, demonstrating his aggressive and fearless playing style.

The first set went to Alcaraz after Munar served three double faults. The second set was a closed one. Alcaraz missed two match points in the tiebreaker, and Munar took the set with a clean forehand. The final set saw both players break each other’s serve, but Alcaraz stayed calm and finished strong.

After the match, he smiled and wrote, “Were we on clay?” on the camera lens, joking about how long and hard the match felt.

Alcaraz will now face Arthur Rinderknech of France in the quarter-final. Rinderknech has lost both previous meetings with Alcaraz, with the last loss coming at Queen’s 2023.