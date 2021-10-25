T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan help Afghanistan thrash Scotland by 130 runs

PTI
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Published: Oct 25, 2021, 10:24 PM(IST)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled a spell of 5/20 against Scotland Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Afghanistan defeated Scotland by a huge margin of 130 runs as Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 5 wickets for 20 runs whereas Rashid Khan clinched 4 wickets.

Afghanistan routed Scotland by 130 runs in a Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Monday.

Left-handed opener Hazratullah Zazai produced a 44-run knock-off 30 balls while Najibullah Zadran (59) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46) also played solid knocks.

ALSO READ: 7 home, 7 away! How many matches will IPL 2022 have after addition of Lucknow, Ahmedabad franchises?

Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman then rocked Scotland's top and middle order with his five-wicket haul to puncture their chase. Rashid Khan dismissed four batsmen.

George Munsey's 25-run knock was the best effort by a Scotland batter.

ALSO READ: RPSG group, CVC Capital beat Glazers, Adani Group to win bids for Ahmedabad, Lucknow IPL teams

Brief Scores:
Afghanistan: 190 for 4 in 20 overs (N Zadran 59, R Gurbaz 46, H Zazai 44; S Sharif 2/33, M Watt 1/23) vs Scotland.
Scotland: 60 all out in 10.2 overs. (G Munsey 25; M Rahman 5/20, R Khan 4/9).

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Oct 25, 2021 | 2nd T20I
Gibraltar in Malta, 2 T20I Series, 2021
MAL
(19.0 ov) 145
VS
GIB
57/2 (7.2 ov)
Gibraltar tied with Malta (D/L method)
Full Scorecard →
Oct 25, 2021 | 1st T20I
Gibraltar in Malta, 2 T20I Series, 2021
MAL
 VS
GIB
Match Abandoned
Full Scorecard →
Read in App