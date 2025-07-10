/T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Here's how Italy can qualify for their maiden ICC tournament after win over Scotland

With only seven spots left for the 20-team 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Italy cricket team have taken a giant step towards qualifying for their maiden ICC tournament. They surprised everyone by defeating Scotland by 12 runs on Thursday (July 10) in Voorburg, Netherlands, during the Europe Regional Final qualifiers. Italy, led by former Australian player Joe Burns, is now close to making their first-ever appearance in an ICC tournament but for that, they have to secure another win on Friday (Jul 11).

When the European qualifiers started on July 5, there were five teams fighting for the two available spots. With just two days remaining, only Guernsey is out of the race while Netherlands, Italy, Scotland and Jersey are still in the competition.

The top two teams at the end of the round table matches on Friday will qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026. With some surprising results and two games getting washed out, Italy are in a strong position to make it through. But they still have to face the Netherlands while Scotland play against Jersey in their respective final matches.

Italy is currently ahead of the Netherlands on the points table, but a loss could end their T20 World Cup journey. In that case, the winner of the Scotland vs Jersey match could take their spot, depending on Net Run Rate (NRR).

Remaining Fixtures for the European Qualifiers (July 11):

Jersey vs Scotland

Italy vs Netherlands

Teams Points Table:

Italy - Matches - 3, Win - 2, Loss - 0, NR - 1, NRR - 1.722

Netherlands - Matches - 3, Win - 2, Loss - 1, NRR - 1.2

Jersey - Matches - 3, Win - 1, Loss - 1, NR - 1, NRR - 0.43

Scotland - Matches - 3, Win - 1, Loss - 1, NR - 1, NRR - -0.150

Teams already qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup: