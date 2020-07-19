Suzuki Rider Alex Rins ruled out of Spanish MotoGP due to shoulder injury

Suzuki's rider Alex Rins is out of the Spanish MotoGP after injuring his shoulder during qualifying on Saturday.

In the qualifying, Rins crashed at turn 11. He was rushed to the medical centre where a shoulder dislocation and fracture were confirmed before he was moved to the hospital.

The Spaniard was declared unfit after further examinations were carried out. His team Suzuki released a statement.

ALEX RINS DECLARED UNFIT FOR SPANISH GRAND PRIX



Alex Rins has been declared unfit for today’s Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit of Jerez Angel Nieto, following the heavy crash in the closing moments of Saturday’s Q2 session: https://t.co/7ofn5PdDWv@Rins42 @suzukimotogp pic.twitter.com/ocSv4YqnDc — Suzuki Racing (@SuzukiOfficial) July 19, 2020 ×

"It's impossible to race today. It's really disappointing that I suffered this injury because my feeling with the bike had been really good during the whole weekend," Rins said in the statement.

"Right now, I need to think about getting well as soon as possible," he said. "The doctors will help me with rehab during next week and they have given me some stronger painkillers. I'll try my maximum to ride next week."

The Spanish MotoGP will be held in Jerez and this race will take place after months-long halt due to coronavirus.

Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo will begin in pole position ahead of Yamaha's Maverick Vinales and Honda's world champion Marc Marquez.

(Inputs from Reuters)