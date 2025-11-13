/Sumit Nagal visa row: Chinese foreign ministry tells Indian tennis player to resubmit visa application with all documents

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has addressed the issue of Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal's visa denial on Thursday (November 13), saying that he must submit a new visa application to the Chinese Embassy in India, including all necessary documents. Nagal was scheduled to travel to Chengdu to compete in the Australian Open Playoff, a tournament offering regional players the chance to secure a spot in the main draw of the 2026 Australian Open.

On Tuesday (November 11), Nagal took to X, claiming his visa was rejected without explanation and requested assistance from the Chinese Ambassador to India. Responding to the matter, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian clarified that China issues visas to athletes from all countries, including India, based on its legal processes and regulations. He encouraged Nagal to submit his application in accordance with the embassy's guidelines.

Nagal, currently ranked 275th in the ATP rankings, is India's highest-ranked male tennis player. Having dropped out of the top 100, he now relies on wildcards or qualifications to enter major events like Grand Slams. Last year, Nagal competed in the Australian Open main draw but was eliminated in the first round. He also failed to progress through the qualifiers for the French Open and Wimbledon. Nagal played a significant role in India's Davis Cup victory over Switzerland, securing both his singles matches.

