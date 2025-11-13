/Sumit Nagal visa row: Chinese foreign ministry tells Indian tennis player to resubmit visa application with all documents

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal faces a visa issue for a tournament in China, while India gears up to host the historic Billie Jean King Cup play-offs from Friday (November 14)
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has addressed the issue of Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal's visa denial on Thursday (November 13), saying that he must submit a new visa application to the Chinese Embassy in India, including all necessary documents. Nagal was scheduled to travel to Chengdu to compete in the Australian Open Playoff, a tournament offering regional players the chance to secure a spot in the main draw of the 2026 Australian Open.
On Tuesday (November 11), Nagal took to X, claiming his visa was rejected without explanation and requested assistance from the Chinese Ambassador to India. Responding to the matter, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian clarified that China issues visas to athletes from all countries, including India, based on its legal processes and regulations. He encouraged Nagal to submit his application in accordance with the embassy's guidelines.
Also Read: IPL 2026: THIS two-time IPL winner Australian all-rounder joins Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach
Nagal, currently ranked 275th in the ATP rankings, is India's highest-ranked male tennis player. Having dropped out of the top 100, he now relies on wildcards or qualifications to enter major events like Grand Slams. Last year, Nagal competed in the Australian Open main draw but was eliminated in the first round. He also failed to progress through the qualifiers for the French Open and Wimbledon. Nagal played a significant role in India's Davis Cup victory over Switzerland, securing both his singles matches.
Meanwhile, India is preparing to host the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs for the first time in Bengaluru, from November 14-16. Captain Vishal Uppal expressed excitement over the opportunity, which marks a significant milestone for the country’s women's tennis scene. The event’s successful hosting is also seen as part of India’s growing prominence in international sports, following its hosting of events like the women’s cricket World Cup and the World Para Athletics Championships. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has provided a grant of Rs 80 lakh under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) scheme to support the organisation of the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs in Bengaluru. Uppal acknowledged the crucial role of the government and SAI’s support in ensuring the event’s success, highlighting that the athletes' preparation and success depend on such backing.