/IPL 2026: THIS two-time IPL winner Australian all-rounder joins Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach

Kolkata Knight Riders have lifted the Indian Premier League title three times (2012, 2014 and 2024). The franchise is the third-most successful team in the cash-rich league
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed former Australian cricketer Shane Watson as their assistant coach for the upcoming 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Watson, one of Australia’s most accomplished all-rounders, brings extensive international experience, leadership skills, and a deep understanding of modern franchise cricket to the role. Having played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals for Australia, Watson accumulated over 10,000 runs and took more than 280 wickets across all formats. He was a key figure in Australia's victorious 2007 and 2015 ICC World Cup teams and contributed to several significant series wins during his career. Watson’s IPL journey, spanning from 2008 to 2020, saw him play 145 matches, during which he scored four centuries.
Since retiring from international cricket, Watson has seamlessly transitioned into coaching and mentorship roles in various global T20 leagues, further honing his expertise in the shorter formats of the game. Sharing thoughts on Watson’s appointment, KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed excitement about the new addition to the team, saying that Watson’s experience both as a player and coach would be invaluable in shaping the team’s strategy and culture. "We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field."
Also Read: 'India’s passion and energy have driven SA20’s success', says former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith
Watson himself shared his enthusiasm about joining KKR, describing it as an honour to be part of such an iconic team. He said, “It's a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders. I've always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team's commitment to excellence. I'm eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata.” With Watson now part of the coaching team, KKR is looking to bolster its strategic approach ahead of the 2026 IPL. KKR has reached the IPL finals four times, lifting the trophy in 2012, 2014, and 2024, and finished runners-up in 2021.