/IPL 2026: THIS two-time IPL winner Australian all-rounder joins Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed former Australian cricketer Shane Watson as their assistant coach for the upcoming 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Watson, one of Australia’s most accomplished all-rounders, brings extensive international experience, leadership skills, and a deep understanding of modern franchise cricket to the role. Having played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals for Australia, Watson accumulated over 10,000 runs and took more than 280 wickets across all formats. He was a key figure in Australia's victorious 2007 and 2015 ICC World Cup teams and contributed to several significant series wins during his career. Watson’s IPL journey, spanning from 2008 to 2020, saw him play 145 matches, during which he scored four centuries.

Since retiring from international cricket, Watson has seamlessly transitioned into coaching and mentorship roles in various global T20 leagues, further honing his expertise in the shorter formats of the game. Sharing thoughts on Watson’s appointment, KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed excitement about the new addition to the team, saying that Watson’s experience both as a player and coach would be invaluable in shaping the team’s strategy and culture. "We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field."

