Stuart Broad jumps to No. 3 in ICC Test Bowling Rankings after historic series against WI

England veteran Stuart Broad, who enjoyed a dream series against the West Indies while picking up 16 wickets, on Wednesday jumped seven paces to find himself third in the latest ICC Test Bowling Rankings. Broad, who was not picked in the playing XI for the first Test, came back roaring and dismantled the Windies batters to help England comeback and win the series 2-1 and his performances have been rewarded with him now being the No. 3 ICC Test bowler in the world. He also became the fourth pacer and seventh bowler overall to complete 500 Test wickets.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins continues to be atop the Test bowling charts with 904 points to his name whereas Kiwi seamer Neil Wagner remains second in the list. His teammate Tim Southee is at four whereas the likes of Jason Holder (5), Kagiso Rabada (6), Mitchell Starc (7), Jasprit Bumrah (8), Trent Boult (9) and Josh Hazlewood (10) slid down the rankings to make way for Braod.

ALSO READ: Broad says he could be last paceman in '500 club'

In the ICC Test Batting Rankings, Steve Smith continues to rule the charts with Virat Kohli a close second in the list. Australia’s rising start Marnus Labuschagne finds himself at third while Ben Stokes is now the fourth ranked Test batsman besides being no. 1 all-rounder in the rankings.

Kane Williamson (5), Babar Azam (6), David Warner (7), Cheteshwar Pujara (8), Joe Root (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (10) complete the top ten of the latest ICC Test Batting Rankings.

The Test All-Rounder Rankings remain the same with Stokes atop the list and Holder being a close second. Ravindra Jadeja (3), Mitchell Starc (4), Ravichandran Ashwin (5) complete the top five of the rankings.