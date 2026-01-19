/Booed by Gabba crowd in BBL, dropped from AUS T20 WC squad, Steve Smith dreams of Olympic debut

Steve Smith does most things right, including batting in Tests, ODIs and even T20 cricket. An all-time great for Australia, Smith has endured some rejections and booing lately, but that hasn’t stopped him from dreaming of playing at the LA28 Olympics. Cricket returns to the Summer Games for the first time in over a century, and Smith, 36, feels he can push for another milestone in his cricket career, with his Olympic debut for Australia two years later.

After guiding Australia home in the recently concluded Ashes, Smith returned to play T20 cricket for Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League (BBL 15), notching up a brilliant hundred against Thunder’s lately.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Having missed out on being picked in Australia’s provisional T20 World Cup squad for next month’s 20-team tournament, and with the Gabba crowd also booing him in a latest BBL instance, Smith keeps his hopes alive and kicking for a potential Olympic debut, to be played in the 20-over format.

Opening for the Sixers in the BBL, Smith has blasted 173 runs in three BBL games thus far, while striking at just over 176.



"Of course, I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments, but I think that ship's sailed," Smith said about the T20 World Cup chances."I reckon they've got two opening batters who are doing pretty well. So I'm relaxed, doing what I can here and having some fun."

‘Opening batting changed it for me’

Admitting to not harbouring hopes of featuring in perhaps his last T20 WC in the subcontinent, Smith reflected on developing his T20 game, crediting a change in his batting position. Since moving to the top of the order, Smith has slammed four hundreds and as many fifties in 12 BBL innings, averaging 94.13 and striking at 173.50.



"I'm trying to get a bit stronger and hit the ball a little bit further," he said. "I've got to try and keep up with some of the guys that hit the ball a mile.



"But honestly, I don't think a lot's changed. I've had the opportunity now to open the batting, (and) starting with two (fielders) out, it kind of suits me – I hit the ball to some unique areas, and it's nice to bat up top, like most people want to do,” he continues.



He, however, reiterated that his main goal remains to play for Australia at the Olympics.

