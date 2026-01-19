/Australia pick BBL 15 breakouts in 17-man squad for Pakistan T20Is; check team

Cricket Australia rewarded Big Bash League (BBL) season 15 breakouts in uncapped seamers Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. The visitors have also recalled keeper-batter Josh Phillippe, batter Matthew Renshaw, seamer Ben Dwarshuis and all-rounder Mitchell Owen for the away T20Is in Pakistan, starting January 29.

The 17-man squad also has regulars like skipper Mitchell Marsh, opener Travis Head, all-rounders Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis and white-ball specialist Adam Zampa. Barring the two abovementioned quicks, Australia has Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett to lead the pace attack, while also having rookie Cooper Connolly and spinner Matthew Kuhnemann in the spin department.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chief selector George Bailey, however, explained the reason behind resting marquee and T20 WC-bound players like Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David and Nathan Ellis, saying those were either returning from injury or having their loads managed ahead of the 20-team tournament in India and Sri Lanka, which begins on February 7.



"The series is a great opportunity for those on the brink of selection and some young players we rate highly for valuable experience," Bailey said on Monday (Jan 19). "Some are already experienced international players, along with Mahli Beardman, who has been with the group a number of times, and Jack Edwards, who joined for the last one-day match against India in Sydney last year."



Australia will play Pakistan in Lahore on January 29, 31 and February 1, before travelling to Sri Lanka, where they are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in Colombo on February 11.

Australia squad for Pakistan T20Is –

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa