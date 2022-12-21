Sports Personality of the Year 2022 to get live today, check nominees, voting and live streaming details

The BBC has a long-running end-of-the-year sports review programme called Spoty that selects the Sports Personality of the Year. It is still one of sports' most coveted honours. The award goes to "the sportsperson whose sporting actions have most captured the UK public's imagination during 2022," according to the official announcement.

Who are the nominees of The Sports Personality of the Year 2022?

After a historic year for women's sport, Lioness Beth Mead is at the top of the first-ever gender-equal shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year (Spoty). Mead, an Arsenal winger who won the Euros, is one of three women among the six candidates for the 69th award, which will be given out on Wednesday. The Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics Jessica Gadirova and the curling player Eve Muirhead, who ended her career by winning gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year, are also on the shortlist.

Ben Stokes, a World Cup-winning cricketer who earned the Spoty award in 2019, Ronnie O'Sullivan, a seven-time world champion in snooker, and Jake Wightman, who raced to an unexpected 1500-meter gold at the World Championships in July, are also there.

The BBC has previously come under fire for the paucity of female winners at Spoty, but they may soon have two consecutive female champions on their hands. Mead is considered the clear favourite to win the title this year following her exploits for England at the home Euros, when she won the golden boot. Emma Raducanu, who won the honour in 2021 after her victory at the US Open at the age of 18, was the first woman to do so in 15 years. The majority of the candidates are anticipated to attend the ceremony on Wednesday, along with hundreds of other celebrities, including numerous Lionesses, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, and Sir Chris Hoy.

Other titles

Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Sports Personality of the Year, Helen Rollason Award for remarkable performance in the face of hardship and Unsung Hero of the Year are among the other awards presented that evening. Usain Bolt, a former sprinting champion, will get the lifetime achievement award, while Lionel Messi has been chosen as the world's sports star of the year.

When and where The Sports Personality of the Year 2022 event will be held?

Voting will be available to the public on December 21 during the broadcast event. The programme airs on BBC One. Live coverage of the event will come from Salford's Media City. The coverage will start at 6.45 PM GMT and end at 9 PM GMT.

Where to watch live streaming?

Live coverage of the programme will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. After serving as the principal presenter at the World Cup in Qatar, Gary Lineker will host the programme with Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott. You may also keep up with the event by reading our live blog. The winner will be announced during a live show on BBC One on Wednesday.

How is Spoty shortlist selected?

An independent group of experts, which this year comprised former Olympian Denise Lewis, Paralympian Kelly Gallagher, and former snooker star Stephen Hendry, will choose the shortlist. Ultimately, during the TV broadcast, viewers will vote to choose the winner.

Last year's award of The Sports Personality of the Year