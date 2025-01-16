India’s stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana was seen in blistering form on Wednesday (Jan 15) after she smashed a record-breaking 70-ball hundred against Ireland in the final women’s ODI. Playing at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Mandhana and Co broke multiple records, including India’s highest ODI score in women’s cricket. According to Mandhana, the team was out for an onslaught against Ireland as they pocketed the series 3-0.

Mandhana opens up on Ireland win

"It (onslaught) was planned. I was just thinking not many matches you can go out and attack. So, I thought of trying a few shots. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't. Today it did," Mandhana said after the match.

"There are so many things. As much as we want to enjoy this victory, we want to sit down and be in the loop for the World Cup. We need to work on our fielding and running between the wickets," Mandhana stressed. "In 50 over cricket, 300 balls, these two things will be critical. If we are good in these two departments, we can do something special," she further added.

The Indian batters were seen in good form during the match with Smriti Mandhana scoring 135 off 80 while Pratika Rawal scored 154 off 129 runs. The duo helped India score 435/5 in 50 overs, registering India’s highest score in any ODI match in both men's and women's categories.

The duo also put together 233 runs for the opening wicket, another record for India in women’s cricket. Richa Ghosh would then add insult to injury with a score of 59 off 42. Six Ireland bowlers were smashed for fifty-plus runs, setting an unwanted record on a tough day at the office.

In reply, Ireland were dismissed for 131 as India won by 304 runs, breaking another record in the process.

(With Inputs from Agencies)