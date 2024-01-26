Shoaib Malik clears air on 'match fixing' allegations in BPL; dismisses contract termination rumours

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has cleared the air on the recent “match-fixing” allegations after rumours of the termination of his contract during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Malik, contracted with Fortune Barishal in the BPL was reported to have lost his contract after bowling three no balls in the encounter against Khulna Tigers. The rumours however were answered by Malik after he released a statement on the ongoing row on Friday (Jan 26). Official statement ;

"I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumors circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai," Malik wrote on his X handle.

Malik had left Bangladesh after the match against the Khulna Tigers and was spotted in Dubai. It was reported by a few media outlets in Bangladesh that Malik’s contract was terminated for the match-fixing. However, the 41-year-old defended his side of things for leaving Bangladesh and stated it was a pre-planned trip to Dubai and had nothing to do with his contract at Fortune Barishal.

"I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be."

"I have always found joy in playing the game and will continue to do so,” the statement further added.

The incident was also addressed by Malik’s franchise Fortune Barishal with owner Mizanur Rahman rubbishing such rumours. He released a statement on the incident and showed full support to his 41-year-old star player.

"I deeply regret the rumor regarding Shoaib Malik. He is a great player. He gave us his best. So we should not make a ruckus about it," Mizanur Rahman said in a video message.