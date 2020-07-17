Serena Williams to play inaugural Kentucky tournament

Iconic tennis megastar Serena Williams is set to make her return to the WTA tour at a new hardcourt tournament, which is scheduled to be played in Kentucky in August, organisers confirmed on Thursday.

The Top Seed Open said that 23-time Grand Slam winner – Williams – and 2017 US Open Winner Sloane Stephens will be on the field when play commences on August 10.

It is to be noted that Williams hasn’t taken the court since representing the United States in the Fed Cup in February, before the WTA tour along with almost every global sport had to shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the WTA tour and the men’s ATP tour are scheduled to restart in August after a prolonged break due to coronavirus.

Williams has already confirmed her plans to enter the next scheduled Grand Slam tournament – the US Open – which is slated to begin in New York in August 31.

The Kentucky tournament was one of the two new events confirmed by the WTA chief executive Steve Simon last week as additions to the tour’s revamped calendar. WTA is scheduled to resume with the Palermo Open in Italy starting on August 3.

Tennis world was rocked when Novak Djokovic along with Grigor Dimitrov, Boran Coric and Viktor Troicki were tested positive for the dreaded virus after the completion of the ill-fated Adria Tour.

While all of them have apologized, it remains to be seen how tennis world copes up with the health protocols and safety measures when WTA and ATP tour resume in August.

