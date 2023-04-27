Sakshi Malik appeals to PM Modi to listen to wrestlers' plight over ongoing protest against WFI chief

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik has appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into wrestlers' ‘Mann ki Baat’, who are protesting at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar over sexual allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Malik, who alongside several other top wrestlers in the country like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, are raising their voices for the wrongdoing against female wrestlers over the years, appealed to PM Modi to look into the matter and bring justice. Malik said PM Modi, who, on every Sunday, speaks on the ‘Mann ki Baat’ podcast, which also has an incredible reach, must listen to the theirs plight and take up this issue on the national level.

As reported by India Today, Malik said she wants PM Modi to meet the wrestlers and address the problem.

"We want Modi ji to call us and meet. Possibly our voice is not reaching him. We want to meet him and explain all about our concerns," Sakshi Malik said.

On the other hand, Vinesh Phogat, an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, also demanded the same, saying if PM Modi can do Mann ki Baat, can’t he listen to Betiyon ki Mann ki Baat (meaning what are the daughters of this country are feeling and going through).

"Possibly after meeting us, he would be able to see the pain of daughters of the nation. PM Modi does Mann Ki Baat, but he should listen to Betiyon Ki Mann Ki Baat as well," Vinesh Phogat said.

In January earlier this year, several wrestlers took to the streets to protest against Brij Bhushan Singh alleging he had sexually harassed female wrestlers. When the matter gained limelight, an overnight Committee, under the chairmanship of legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, was formed to look into this and bring justice. In the meantime, the Sports Ministry also ordered to suspend Brij Bhushan from his post in WFI.

Later, when wrestlers approached the police to lodge an FIR against the accused, the police denied doing it and also leaked the names of those who came forward for this.