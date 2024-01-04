SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma reveals 'keeping things simple' helped India clinch Cape Town contest

India scripted history on Thursday (Jan 4) after they beat South Africa in the second Test match at the Newlands in Cape Town. The win for India scripted a piece of history as it went down in the record books as the shortest Test match by overs with only 107 played during the two-day affair. After the seven-wicket win India skipper Rohit Sharma credited fast bowlers and narrated that he kept things simple despite his side getting bowled out for 155 in the first innings.

Rohit praises Indian team after win

“We came back very well, especially our bowlers. Had some plans and the boys got rewarded. We applied ourselves, we batted well to get a 100-run lead, not pleasing to see the last six wickets. We knew that it was going to be a short game, we knew every run matters, to get that lead was very important. (On Siraj) Very special, something you don't get to see very often. We spoke about keeping things simple and that's what happened. The pitch did the rest. Lot of credit to Siraj, Bumrah, Mukesh and Prasidh. Whenever you come here, it's challenging,” Rohit said after India’s dominating win in Cape Town.

What happened in the match?

After deciding to bat first on Day 1 on Wednesday, the hosts were bowled out for 55 in their first innings with Mohammed Siraj ending with figures of 15/6. In reply, India were bowled out for 153 after a record six ducks in their innings. Interestingly, India went from 105/2 to 153 all out, losing their last eight wickets for just 48 runs. In reply, South Africa came out to bat again on Day 1 and were 62/3 at Stumps as they trailed by 98 runs in the first innings.

Earlier on Day 2, India made sure they were on top but Aiden Markam stood firm to hold one end. Despite being a bowler’s dominated contest Markram scored 106 before his side was bowled out for 176. Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show for India with the ball as he ended with figures of 61/6 in the second innings. Mukesh Kumar ended with two while Siraj and Prashidh Krishna got one wicket each.

In reply India chased down their target in 12 overs, making sure they were part of the history books as the Cape Town Test went down as the shortest in the history of the game. Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 17 while Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top scorer with 28 while Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scored 10 and 12 respectively.