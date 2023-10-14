Rusada non-compliant with World Anti-Doping Code, will be sent to CAS

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Friday it will refer Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) objections about its non-compliant status to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). WADA said it received formal notification on Friday from RUSADA that it disputes WADA's allegation of non-compliance, proposed consequences and conditions for reinstatement, prompting WADA's decision to send the matter to CAS.

"As such, the consequences will not apply until such time as CAS makes its ruling," WADA said in a statement. "Until all the reinstatement conditions are met, RUSADA cannot be considered for reinstatement."

In addition, WADA said RUSADA will not be eligible for reinstatement no matter what CAS rules until it resolves a "national legislation" issue identified in September 2022.WADA said last month it would impose more sanctions upon RUSADA for failing to address non-compliance issues.

Prior sanctions agreed upon by CAS in 2020 had elapsed after two years. Russia's flag and athletes have been already banned in many sports in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

WADA also announced a reinstatement of the Pan American Sports Organization (PASO). After PASO had failed to make corrective action by last month, it provided WADA more information and documentation to show corrective action had been taken. The move came a week before the start of the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

