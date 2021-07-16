'Rules have changed': Sourav Ganguly defends Rishabh Pant after COVID-19 test

BCCI on Thursday confirmed that Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has tested positive for COVID-19. They also confirmed that throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani has also tested for the dreaded virus.

During the three-week break, Rishabh Pant was spotted enjoying a Euro 2020 match without a mask. Now, former Indian captain and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has defended the young southpaw saying that it is impossible to wear a mask all the time.

“We have seen Euro Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed (with the crowd being allowed inside venues). They were on leave and it’s physically impossible to wear mask all the time,” Ganguly told News18.

He was also asked if there were any concerns regarding the Indian squad set to take on five-match Test series against England. To which he replied, “No worries. They will be fine.”

"Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant nears completion of his self-quarantine period while training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive for Covid-19. Team India (Senior Men) were on a three-week break after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final held in Southampton against New Zealand," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on 8th July. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive. He is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests," it further said.

Pant will not travel to Durham along with the rest of the team for the practice match against County XI at the Emirates Riverside ahead of the five-Test series against England starting August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The BCCI also informed that three more members reserve batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and bowling coach Bharat Arun are in isolation after coming in close contact with Garani.