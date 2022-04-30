RR vs MI, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians clash?

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to grab the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table as they on take on Mumbai Indians on Saturday. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are still in the hunt for their first win this year as they have already lost eight consecutive encounters.

In the previous encounter, it was the performances of two youngsters which propelled RR to a brilliant win over RCB. Kuldeep Sen impressed everyone with his fast bowling and he ended up claiming four wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin played perfect second fiddle with taking three.

While batting, RR did lose their way at the top of the innings but Riyan Parag found his form at the right time to slam his first fifty of the season to guide the Royals to a respectable total.

Mumbai Indians are struggling at the last spot in the points table with the worst net run rate in the competition and their loss against Lucknow Super Giants was their eighth in a row. The bowling performance was an improved one but the batsmen once again failed to score well as they fell well short of the tournament.

RR vs MI, IPL 2022 prediction:

Rajasthan Royals will be clear favourites with Mumbai Indians experiencing one of the worst runs in IPL history. RR has been quite impressive with their bowling and with Jos Buttler in devastating form, it will be tough for MI to find their first win of their tournament against the in-form Royals.